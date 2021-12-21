Seeks corporate’s support on empowerment in 2022

.Tasks on tree planting

By Olasunkanmi Akoni



Ahead of the yuletide, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, called on Lagos residents to observe all COVID-19 and Omicron variant safety protocols, as well as be more cautious and take all necessary precautions to avoid any mishap relating to fire and security misfortune in the state during the festivities.



Speaking at the Grand Finale of the Year 2021 Community Day Celebration, held at Police College in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, advised residents in the various communities across the state to be responsive by providing intelligence to security agents.

He urged them to promptly report anything they see to security agents at the community level.

According to the governor: “We are getting out of the COVID but we cannot be completely relaxed. In all of our engagements, let’s continue to keep those simple safety protocols.”



He added: “As Community Development Council (CDC) leaders, please take the message back home that because of the harsh weather during the harmattan season, fire is always a very easy occurrence.

“So, people need to live safely. Stay safe and make sure you don’t have combustible items around your shops, houses, and ensure precautions on electric gadgets to avert fire incidents.

“Security they say is local. Security is important at the grassroots level. You have been working with us, continue to work with us. You see something, you say something. All the neighborhood watchers are in your communities; let them know if you see strange movements.

“If you notice things that are not meant to be in your communities, pass on the message to them and you can be rest assured that the security agents will come around to keep you safe and secured.

“As we are going into the yuletide season, please let’s be very vigilant and make sure that we are our brothers’ keeper.”

Also, speaking at the Year 2020 Graduation Ceremony for Students from the 19 Skills Acquisition Centers, compromising of 3,262 graduates, in the state, held at the Skills Acquisition Centre, Isheri, Sanwo-Olu, called on Corporate Organizations based in Lagos to include empowerment programs in their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, plans for 2022 to promote positive impact on the lives of the vulnerable and underprivileged person in the State.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, assured that his administration would not renege on its commitment to continually invest in women empowerment, skills acquisition programs, access to loan and provision of working tools to enable residents live a better life and become self- sufficient.

The governor, noted that empowerment of vulnerable citizens should be the responsibility for the government, corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals.

According to him, “this administration has since inception, made empowerment a priority and had increased the frequency of the programme to four times in a year to reach out to more Lagosians, specifically based of its understanding of the economic hardship that have been imposed on many individuals and families as a result of the COVID outbreak,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed further that it is the belief of his administration that with this ‘Mega Empowerment Programme’, it will be able to limit the negative impact of the economic situation on residents and to ensure that more of the residents are financially and economically independent, “which is in line with his administration’s Agenda”.

He also reiterated that his administration has prioritized and dedicated resources to empowering residents especially, women and youths through the empowerment program, with a firm believe that women are powerful agents of change.

On tree planting, Sanwo-Olu, at the kick-off of the 1,000 Tree Planting Project in Lagos, “The Evergreen Project Lagos” a brainchild of Miss Naita Gupta of the African Steel Evergreen Project, held in Ikoyi, urged residents to join in the efforts of government at preserving the environment by planting trees.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment through Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK) to reducing carbon footprint in order to preserve the environment for future generations.

He said Lagos State Government was committed to tree planting since 2008, disclosing that the State government had planted over eight million trees in the last 13 years.

The Governor, who expressed his administration’s commitment to preserving the environment for future generations said 60,000 trees had been planted across different locations in the state during his tenure.

He also commended the Gupta family for the tree planting initiative and urged other residents of the state to join the effort for more trees to be planted in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, who planted a tree during the event, urged residents to use the event as a change of mind set and ideas to preserve the environment for the children to have a greater future.