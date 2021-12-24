The Nigeria Police, Sokoto command, has deployed over 3,000 men and officers in the state to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations across the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Kamaldeen Okunlola, gave the figures while addressing newsmen in his office in Sokoto on Friday.

Okunlola cautioned citizens to always remain law abiding and ensure prompt information of any suspicious activities in their areas to enable proper action by the security personnel.

“I want to use the medium to inform the good people of Sokoto State that this deployment will not affect the ongoing joint military operations in the troubled eastern zone of the state.

“The Inspector General of Police has deployed more additional personnel to Sokoto under the Operation Puff Adar to fight banditry and ensure the peace of the Caliphate,” he said.

He called on Christians to stay out of trouble and feel free to celebrate the Christmas as a detachment of security personnel has been posted to churches and all other places of worship in the state.