The police command in Anambra has cautioned against night journeys, ahead of the yuletide.



DCP Aderemi Adeoye, the state Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.



Adeoye urged individuals travelling for Christmas to start their journeys early enough and avoid arriving late in the night.

He said that the command had strategically deployed adequate personnel and logistics to identified black spots in the state to prevent security breeches during the yuletide.

This, he said, included well-armed mobile patrols and plain-clothed undercover teams.

He said the command had noted the risk at the commercial town of Onitsha, especially the Upper Iweka and had taken necessary measures to contain the menace, advising that travelers should avoid arriving late in the area.



“Security risk increases in the night because of reduced visibility and slower response time but we have put measures in place to ensure the security of lives and property during the period and beyond.



“However, we advise that travelers should plan their trips and move in good time to avoid being caught up by nightfall,” he said.



Adeoye said the few checkpoints in the state were necessary to checkmate criminal elements in the society.



On the resolutions of the House of Representatives directing that security checkpoints should be dismantled, Adeoye said it was an advice and not an executive order.

He added that the House would have to convey the resolution to the Executive which would then issue an order or directive to the security agencies for the abolition to the checkpoints.



“That is when we will have an instruction to comply with.



“For now the checkpoints remain in most critical places while some have been dismantled to allow for free flow of traffic,” he said.