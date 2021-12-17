.



By David Odama, LAFIA

THE Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Adesina Soyemi Friday ordered strict enforcement of the ban on the sale and use of fireworks and other explosives, to prevent hoodlums from taking cover to perpetrate nefarious activity.

The Commissioner, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel also directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical and Operational Units of the Command to deploy all the intelligence, operational assets in the state.

“You must ensure that all criminal black spots, highways, streets and other places of public interest in your areas of responsibilities are dominated by the Police in order to overwhelm the criminals and send them packing from the State”.

He urged community leaders, parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards do not indulge in buying/igniting fireworks (knockouts and Bangers, warning dealers of the commodity to stop forthwith, as anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The CP further directed that all Police personnel be professional and civil to members of the public while discharging their duties as well shun acts of corruption and extortion as those caught will be decisively dealt with

“The ban on sale, purchase and use of fireworks (knockouts or Banger) and other explosive is still in force in the State

He reassured the commitment of the command to collaborate with other security agencies and stakeholders for adequate crime prevention before, during Christmas and New year festivals.

