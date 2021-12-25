By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, fecilitates with Christians as they celebrate the birth of their saviour, Jesus Christ in a festive popularly known as Christmas, urging them to remain COVID-19 cautious and be vigilant against insecurity.

The felicitation and charge was contained in a statement signed by the President of the Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, and made available to journalists by his Special Assistant on media relations, Emmanuel Daudu on

Wednesday.

Akinlosotu congratulated the Christian community on this important religious moment which, he said, bears profound lessons for everyone.

He appealed to all Nigerians particularly the youth to uphold peace and pray for harmony and progress in the country, urging them to make selves available for participation come 2023 general elections.

“I am delighted to congratulate and celebrate with our people on the occasion of Christmas. This joyful festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a profound moment of hope and goodwill, and I congratulate the Christian community on this special occasion.

“Jesus Christ and His message are the core of the Christian faith. From the humble moment of His birth in Bethlehem, His example, teachings and sacrifice have moved men and women across the world to aspire to be better persons and to accomplish great deeds of faith and service.

“As we celebrate this momentous event, let us continue to pray for our country for sustained progress and development.

“Let us uphold each other and embrace the lofty values that Christmas significance”.

Akinlosotu wished everyone in Nigeria and the rest of the World a very Merry Christmas. He prayed that the peace and blessings of this season shall abide with all.