By Sola Isola, Ibadan

As festivities of the yuletide season approcahes, the Oyo state police command has warned residents of the state against any unauthorized gathering as well as sales and usage of fireworks.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, made this known in a statement signed on her behalf by the command spokesman, DSP Adewale Osifeso, on Wednesday and made available to Vanguard in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

She directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to clamp down on all unauthorized street carnivals which, in most cases, according to her, are avenues for instigating gang-related violence.

This was just as she reiterated the validity of the ban on the use of fireworks in the state, as she warned that the Command will enforce all extant laws prohibiting its sales and usage during the Yuletide season.

She further advised parents, guardians and leaders of influence in various capacities to warn their wards and proteges against violating the law, “as adequate sanctions would be meted out.”

Onadeko also advised the dealers, traders and suppliers of such prohibited items against stockpiling and selling them to ignorant minors, saying that violators would be severely dealt with and prosecuted.

“Members of the public are enjoined to reach the command through emergency control room number 615 (toll free) belonging to the Oyo State Security Trust Fund, as well as 07055495413 and 08081768614 belonging to the state command.

“While re-affirming our commitment to the assurances of sustained levels of relative tranquility throughout the yuletide and beyond, the Oyo State Police Command wishes you all a crime free holiday,” the statement read.