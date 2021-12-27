…Calls on Nigerians to pray for the country

National Coordinator of Saraki Nigeria ‘23 and founding Director-General of PDP Governors Forum, Mr Earl Osaro Onaiwu has called on Nigerians to ponder more on the import of love and sacrifice.

The PDP chieftain made this call in Abuja on Saturday in commemoration of this year’s Christmas day.

“The situation of the country calls for prayers. Prayers that God gives us the strength to survive this APC Government and the harsh economy it has introduced to us as a nation, prayers that God continues to keep us safe away from the insecurity problems the Buhari-led administration has failed to tackle but has rather allowed to fester and spread beyond imagination. Let us pray for peace as we celebrate this year’s Christmas,” the founding DG of PDP Governors Forum further added.