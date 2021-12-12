Executive Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area,LGA, in Delta State, Mr. Victor Asasa, has inaugurated the Isoko South Neighbourhood Watch to compliment efforts at maintaining law and order in the LGA.

The outfit comprises all security agencies such as the Nigerian Police, the Army, DSS, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, state and local vigilante groups in the LGA.

At the inauguration ceremony, Asasa said the aim is to ensure quick response to security matters in the area.

He explained that his action was in line with the Stronger Delta Agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

In addition, the LGA boss said he remained committed to the goal of ensuring a safe environment for all residents of the area.

According to him, “In a bid to improving the response to emergency security situations in the local government area, especially in this yuletide period and fighting crime, we decided to inaugurate the Isoko South Neighbourhood Watch.

It comprises all security agencies such as the Nigerian Police, the Army, DSS, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, state and local vigilante groups domiciled in the local government area, all community President -Generals/chairmen and all the legislators representing communities in the local government area.

“The idea is for all the various groups to network and respond simultaneously to distress calls and report suspicious activities. The public have been furnished with emergency “call numbers” that have been publicised in strategic areas of the local government.

The emergency phone numbers can be seen on signboards.”