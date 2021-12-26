By Gabriel Olawale

It Begins With You, IBWU Foundation in collaboration with Junior Chamber International, JCI Nigeria and CSR-in-Action Advocacy have put smiles on the faces of Ajah residences in Lagos State.

The Organisations which team up to distribute clothing materials and food items such as rice, groundnut oil, tomatoes paste, garri among others to thousands of people in the area said that the initiative was to ensure that people have something to celebrate the season with.

Speaking during the exercise which took place at Olomu Community Secondary School Ajah, National President of JCI Nigeria, Mr. Abiola Olorunnisola said that the activities was in line with sustainable development goal 1 and 2 which emphasized poverty alleviation and zero hunger.

“Service to humanity, is the best work of life. This is not the first time we are supporting people with this kind of gesture but during this Christmas period, we want everybody to have something to eat and share with other people. In doing this, we are contributing to the development of our society and nation at large.

Olorunnisola who admonished Nigeria Youth to join JCI Nigeria, said that government alone cannot make desire transformation happen, “We need to contribute our own part to the development of our country. For us to have a better society, it begins with you and me.”

Corroborating his views, Vice President of IBWU Foundation Nigeria Chapter, Okieimen Tolu said that the materials they are supporting people with were donated by Nigerians in diaspora as a way of spreading Christmas cheers.

“IBWU Foundation is a non-governmental organisation with presence in Canada and Nigeria. Our focus is on alleviating poverty. Presently we have an initiative called ‘cleaner community’ where we are encouraging communities to clean their area and get rewarded with N100,000 cash prize.

“This Christmas season, a lot of likeminded Nigerians in Canada and United States of America send in a lot of clothing materials, shoes, bags to ensure that people have something to celebrate with.”

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with vanguard expressed excitement and pray for those behind such laudable initiative.

Mrs. Iyabo Kazeem said that despite the large numbers of people that benefitted she was surprise that it got to her turn, “When I got here, I saw a lot of people and was thinking whether it will reach my turn but to my surprise I got my own package. May God continue to be with them.”

Mr. Lanre Agbalaya who was in his 70s said that the rice and other ingredient comes at the right time, “when I first heard about it I was thinking maybe it is all these politicians that will ask for your PVC before they give you anything, so I was reluctant to come. But when they didn’t ask me anything before they gave me the food package I was so excited.”