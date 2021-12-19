.

By Steve Oko

The Federal Road Safety Corps says it will deploy 320 of its officers and men, 272 special marshals, seven patrol vehicles as well as ambulances to various roads in Abia State ahead of the Yuletide.

Abia State Sector Commander, Mr. Paul Ugwu who disclosed this during the launch of “Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes”, in Umuahia, said the Corps was collaborating with necessary stakeholders to ensure Abia roads are free of crashes during the festivities.

He gave the theme of this year’s operation as ” Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”.

The FRSC boss said the nationwide exercise which would last from December 17, 2021 to January 15, 2022, was targeted at ensuring free flow of traffic, clearing of obstructions and prompt rescue action in the eventuality of any road crash.

He said that emphasis would also be, but not limited to checkmating overspeeding, dangerous driving, use of phones while driving, route violation and conveyance of unlatched containers.

The State Commander said personnel of the Corps would be deployed along critical corridors while there would be a standby rescue team.

” We will also mobilize first respondents – people living around road crashes-prone areas to assist in rescue operations”, he added.

He pleaded with road users to obey simple safety rules ” to enjoy quality road experience” warning that the corps will not hesitate to “subject recalcitrant drivers to mobile court”.

Mr Ugwu also warned “those with mechanically-deficient vehicles which are crashes waiting to happen” to stay off the road or have them impounded.

He further said that the corps would deploy radar guns to check the speed of vehicles while drivers would be subjected to alcohol tests to ensure there is no more than 0.05% of alcohol concentration in their blood.

The FRSC boss advised drivers to obey the basic road safety rules while driving for their safety and that of other road users.

” If you must travel ensure your vehicle is in proper shape, plan your movement in time and drive at safe speed to reach your destination”.

