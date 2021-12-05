…promises to support relevant authorities during period

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the year winds to an end with increased activities, an agricultural firm, SWEER Global Farms, Sunday, urged motorists and other road users in the country to apply safety principles on journeys made during the yuletide.

Speaking on the concerns of SWEER Global Farms on recent road crashes killing and cutting short lives of Nigerians, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Thaddaeus Thompson, said some of the road crashes in the country are over 95 per cent caused by human errors, which are most times avoidable.

Thompson said his company has concluded plans to educate and enlighten motorists including commercial drivers, drivers of corporate organizations, and car owners who drive themselves.

He said the essence is to drastically reduce road crashes during and after the yuletide, because lives lost serves as setback to the victims’ dreams and aspirations, family members and the larger society also stands to lose.

SWEER Global Farms is based in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and are also into youth engagement activities in the academia and agriculture.

He said: “It is with all sense of responsibility we at SWEER Global Farms is making this call to motorists across the country during this yuletide to apply safety principles as they make journeys on the roads.

“We are pained with the alarming death rate occasioned by avoidable road crashes of recent, which makes us worried because those who are killed and the injured lost their dreams and aspirations abruptly, and also their families continue to bear the pain of losing them, while the injured becomes a liability.

“We have concluded plans to reach out with aggressive and holistic enlightenment and sensitization campaign called #SafedrivingSafeRoads of transport and logistics companies and their drivers including those who privately drive themselves and family members during and after the yuletide period.”

He added that, “It is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, CRS, to ensure the safety of lives and property. We are committed to this matter of #SafeDrivingSafeRoads campaign because our clients and host communities are road users also and we want them to be alive also.

“We are also embarking on the #SafeDrivingSafeRoads campaign as way to compliment the efforts of government agencies charged with safety on the roads.

“They cannot do it alone and we have decided to give our support as a corporate organization that also uses the roads.”

He also disclosed that the campaign will be sustained as different sections of road users in the country will be engaged in order to minimize road crashes in the country.