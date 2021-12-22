Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has assured residents of the territory, foolproof security as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Aliyu gave the assurance during the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting which held yesterday in Abuja.

Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye in a statement said the Minister of State also explained that the seven states (G7) contiguous to the FCT are “working in synergy to ensure a hitch free celebration in the nation’s capital and across the zone”.

Speaking in the same vein, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday also said the FCT Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies have intensified security operations such as raiding of identified black spots, increased night patrols as well as stop and search operations.

He also called for the cooperation of residents of the FCT who he urged to be security conscious and give useful information to the security agencies.

“We should be security conscious and help others to be security conscious. Know the places you go, the friends you keep and don’t about during late hours”, he stated.

On the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Dr Aliyu urged residents to abide by all the extant non pharmaceutical intervention measures as put in place by government.

She also urged business owners to ensure their premises have hand sanitizers and other COVID-19 preventive items and also ensure the compliance of their customers and clients to extant measures or risk being shut down.

Also speaking the Onah of Abaji Dr Adamu Baba Yunusa pledged the support of the traditional institution to the security and health agencies in the maintenance of security and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 during the celebrations and beyond.

Present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed, heads of the various military and para-military formations in the FCT, religious leaders, Mandate Secretaries of the FCTA as well as other relevant officials.