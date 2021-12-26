The Government of Enugu State has made a clarion call to the good people of the State and all Road Users to appreciate the tremendous sacrifice and concerted efforts of the Security Agencies towards curbing the menace of heightening insecurity within the Southeast geopolitical zone.

Our people undoubtedly recall with deep revulsion the terrible phase of criminality and wave of inexplicable killings visited on unsuspecting but innocent citizens only a few months ago.

Even as the Government empathizes with the populace over the excruciating pains, predictable delays and the overall sufferings occasioned by the increased number of security checkpoints, we must admit that the aforesaid strategy has further buttressed the revered status of our dear state as the safest state in the Southeast region and without equivocation, easily the impregnable fortress of Ndigbo. Therefore, it is evident that the collective benefits of the security checks, by far outweigh whatever temporary inconvenience we may experience.

The Enugu State Government has also directed the 1700 Brigade Personnel of the Forest Guards and the entire Neighbourhood Watch Associations within the state to continue to collaborate with the security agencies with a view to providing adequate security in all our communities during this festive period.

The State Government is proactively devoted to securing the lives and properties of Ndi Enugu and all law abiding citizens within the territorial landscape of the State.

Ndi-Enugu are hereby reassured of the unwavering commitment and unflinching resolve of the Government of Enugu State to provide sufficient security, tranquility and the attendant serene ambience during this yuletide and even beyond. Our people are enjoined to go about their businesses and engagements without any form of fear, let or hindrance. We are all therefore, encouraged to remain vigilant and report every suspicious and untoward activity or behaviour to the security agencies, as security is our collective responsibility.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA