



Mr Lawal Abubakar, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, has urged residents of the state to celebrate yuletide responsibly by being law abiding and observe COVID-19 safety protocols.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday in Enugu.

Abubakar felicitated with residents on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, wishing them peace and joyful festive season.

He also cautioned motorists against the unauthorised use of sirens, flashers or beacons, adding that they remained prohibited.

“Contrary to the National Road Traffic Regulations (2012), no person other than the President, Vice President, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Deputy President of the Senate, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governors and Deputy Governors of States shall drive a vehicle on any public road using sirens, flashers or beacon lights.

“Others include military, para-military agencies, fire service and ambulances on emergencies.

“Consequently, I have ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units of the Command to ensure that violators of the regulations are arrested and prosecuted.

“The enforcement is aimed at stopping criminal elements from using sirens, flashers and beacons as covers to evade the preying eyes of security operatives, thereby perpetrating their criminal activities in the state this festive season,” he said.

The commissioner enjoined residents to be vigilant, report criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

He advised them to call the command’s hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or send e-mails to [email protected].

“Such reports or information shall be accorded utmost confidentiality and necessary actions,’’ the commissioner assured.