…Reassures residents of adequate security

In furtherance of its efforts to ensure adequate security of lives and property in Enugu State during this festive period, the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, directed the 1,700-Brigade Personnel of the Forest Guards and the entire Neighbourhood Watch Associations in the state to continue to collaborate with the security agencies in providing adequate security in all the communities.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, the Enugu State Government made “a clarion call to the people of the state and all road users to appreciate the tremendous sacrifice and concerted efforts of the security agencies towards curbing the menace of heightening insecurity within the South East geopolitical zone”.

Oruruo stated that “the state government empathizes with the populace over the excruciating pains, predictable delays and the overall sufferings occasioned by the increased number of security checkpoints”.

The Special Adviser pointed out that “the aforesaid strategy has further buttressed the revered status of our dear state as the safest state in the South East region and without equivocation, easily the impregnable fortress of Ndigbo”.

He therefore explained that “it is evident that the collective benefits of the security checks, by far outweigh whatever temporary inconvenience we may experience”.

On the directive to support the security agencies, Oruruo added that “the state government is proactively devoted to securing the lives and property of Ndi Enugu and all law-abiding citizens within the territorial landscape of the state”.

According to him, “Ndi-Enugu are hereby reassured of the unwavering commitment and unflinching resolve of the Government of Enugu State to provide sufficient security, tranquility and the attendant serene ambience during this yuletide and even beyond.

“Our people are enjoined to go about their businesses and engagements without any form of fear, let or hindrance.

“We are all therefore, encouraged to remain vigilant and report every suspicious and untoward activity or behaviour to the security agencies, as security is our collective responsibility.”

