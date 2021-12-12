The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Sen. Kola Balogun and Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari and Chief Sharafadeen Alli, have extolled the virtues of the late Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso, who joined his ancestors on Sunday at 95 years.

They made the tributes in their separate condolence messages made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

Dare, in a statement he personally signed, described the death of Oba Ajagungbade III, as a huge loss to the Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

The minister also described the late oba as “a leader with capacity, influence, affluence, wisdom and the architect of modern day Ogbomoso”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 95-year-old traditional ruler, was the 20th Soun of Ogbomoso, who joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday.

Dare, who hails from Ogbomoso, is also the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland.

He said the late traditional ruler was very committed to the welfare and development of the town, adding that he was a lover and promoter of sports.

The minister said that his reigns brought peace and stability to the people of the town, adding it placed Ogbomoso on a higher political pedestal, both at the state and national levels.

Dare said that the late Soun was known for his sagacity, humility, wisdom and cosmopolitan attributes.

The minister thanked God for the eventful and fruitful life of the departed traditional ruler.

He condoled with the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso, both at home and abroad, assuring them that the solid foundation laid by Oba Oyewumi would be built on.

In his condolence message, Balogun (PDP-Oyo South), described the demise of Oba Agagungbade III as the passage of an iconic traditional ruler, who did his best for his people and community.

Balogun, in a statement by his Media Aide, Dapo Falade, condoled with the Oyo State Government, the people of Ogbomoso and the immediate family of the late foremost traditional ruler.

He described the late traditional ruler as a lover of his people who worked round the clock to ensure the development of Ogbomoso.

The senator said that the late oba lived a fulfilled life and made a lot of positive impacts on his people as well as the entire Ogbomosoland.

“It is true that no one would be happy with the passage of his or her loved ones, no matter the age.

“However, it is appointed unto every mortal to taste death and we shall all go at our appointed time.

“More importantly, we should thank God for the life of Baba, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi, the Soun of Ogbomoso. He not only lived up to a riped old age, he also lived an impactful life,” he said.

Balogun said the late Kabiyesi was an iconic traditional ruler who lived for his people, adding that he strived to see to the socioeconomic development of Ogbomosoland and its environs.

He described him as a successful businessman who came to the throne of his forefathers at a relatively young age.

“Baba was an epitome of what the traditional institution truly represents. He elevated the traditional throne, both in character and with his gait and poise.

“He truly worked for and preserved the Yoruba culture and tradition. He was a success in all ramifications.

“As a traditional ruler, his community and people enjoyed peace, as there was no crisis whatsoever in the town and there were visible socioeconomic and infrastructure development during his reign,” he said.

The senator said that the late

oba had many great visions for the development of his people and most of these were fulfilled in his lifetime.

According to him, Ogbomoso experienced great educational transformation during the reign of the late traditional ruler.

Balogun condoled with the state government, the people of Oyo State, Ogbomoso, including his wife, Mrs Mogbonjubola Kola Balogun.

Also, Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), in a statement he personally signed, said that the death of the late Oba Ajagungbade III, a respected royal father, was a colossal loss to the people of Ogbomoso and Nigeria.

According to him, since the enthronement of Oba (Dr) Oyewumi, as the 20th Soun of Ogbomosoland, the city has witnessed tremendous development with positive impact on the people.

“We’re surely going to miss our revered royal father for his unique commitment and dedication to peace and unity throughout his reign,” Buhari said.

He said that the late oba facilitated several developmental projects, which culminated into the rapid growth and development of the ancient Ogbomoso city.

“In fact, it is not an overstatement that our father was synonymous to development.

“He was a reliable, honest and trustworthy leader, who committed his soul to serving the entire people of the city,” Buhari said.

He prayed that the soul of the departed oba rest in peace, while praying that God should grant his immediate family, royal families and entire people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Commenting, Alli, an APC chieftain and the Ekefa Balogun of Ibadanland, described the late oba as a true federalist with heart of integrity.

In a statement he personally signed, Alli said that the late traditional ruler on several occasions, displayed

uncommon integrity and love for mankind.

He recalled how the late oba rejected a whooping sum of N100 million dashed out to him when his palace was destroyed, aftermath of the #Endsars protest in Ogbomosoland.

According to him, the traditional ruler, whom we learnt grew up in the North, has businesses across the country, thereby contributing to the growth of the nation’s economy

“I am using this medium to condole with sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland over the death of our royal father, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

“He was a true federalist. He was a man of integrity. All these traits reflected in the way he handled issues,” he said.

Alli also described the late oba as a nationalist who never discriminated among the people, regardless of their social status.

He condoled with the entire sons and daughters of Ogbomosho land, praying that God grant him Aljannat Firdaos. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria