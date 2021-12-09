.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, and ex-Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be at home whenever visiting Lagos State or any other South-West states, as he is too in a hurry whenever he is around the region.

Akande told the President that the people would like to show hospitality to him.

Akande made the statement on Thursday, at the Public Presentation of his autobiography, titled: “My Participations,” which had in attendance President Buhari, governors, senators, APC chieftains, and host of others, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The celebrant and author of the book, Akande, in his vote of thanks, however, said he did not envy President Buhari over bashes being received on the challenges of insecurity and state of the nation, saying, “you applied to be Nigeria President.”

Akande said: “I want to thank my host Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for hosting us, he has done a wonderful job, we admire you, we love you, you are showing us that you are young and that you are capable of doing big things, thank you very much.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, in the olden days I will burst into tears, but today I am very happy.

“I am only uncomfortable, that each time our President is coming here, he is always in a hurry.

“He is our President, we love him, he is one of us, we always want him to relax, and come and stay with us, have dinner with us, let our children eat with him, touch his clothes, and let him know that we love him.

“But his handlers never recognised that he is no longer growing younger, they think he is still a soldier, they match him everywhere.

“Thank you for coming, I pray for a successful tenure in office.

“We love you because you love Nigeria.

“We want Nigeria to be United, we want Nigeria to be peaceful, we want Nigeria to be prosperous.

“You and I want Nigeria, Nigeria is not yours alone, because you are our leaders, we accuse you of every move that is wrong.

“Even though when we know that we are not being fear to ourselves.

“We know we are fraudulent, we know we are deceitful, we know we are cheaters.

“Of all the things we are doing wrong, we blame you, I don’t sympathise with you, you applied for the job.

“May your tenure be prosperous, may Nigeria be greater in your time, May Nigeria be United may Nigeria be Peaceful.”

