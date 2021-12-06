By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of A ssembly and Chairman, Northern Speakers Forum, Rt. Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has felicitated with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on the occassion of his birthday anniversary, describing him as a rare gem.

Zailani expressed this in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Hon. Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, made available to newsmen in Kaduna

“I heartily felicitate with you on the joyous occasion of your birthday. You have been a strong pillar for our great party All Progressives Congress (APC) right from its formation to the present,” the Speaker said.

“Your ingenuity has greatly impacted positively.You are still contributing to the success our party. We are proud of you Sir,” he added.

Zailani prayed to Almighty Allah to spare his life to celebrate many more fruitful years on earth