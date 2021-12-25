If you believe you’ve inherited your mother’s looks, do you know what else her genes will pass on to you? Check out these tell-tale health signs given by a genealogy.

How young is your skin? Your mother’s skin condition is a better indicator than your father’s of how your own skin will age – men’s skin is thicker and tougher because of the male hormone, testosterone.

If your mother’s face has escaped wrinkling, yours should too, but protecting yourself from the sun will help to keep your skin at its best.

Has she stayed slim? Being overweight tends to run in families. If you discover your mother put on a lot of weight in her 20s or 30s, make more effort to include regular exercise in your life.

You needn’t go for punishing workouts, start by walking briskly for 20 minutes a day.

Has her family been cancer-free? A strong family history of breast, ovarian or bowel cancer increases your risk of these diseases.

Your doctor can refer you to a specialist for a blood test to see if you’re carrying one of the culprit genes.

Has she had a cholesterol test? If your mum has very high cholesterol, check yours. Inherited conditions can push your cholesterol up to dangerous levels.

Ask your doctor for a test but make sure it is one that shows HDL (healthy cholesterol) and LDI (unhealthy cholesterol) separately. An inherited condition can be treated with drugs (stains) to reduce your risk of heart attack.

Vanguard News Nigeria