The 18 newly sworn-in commissioners in Imo State were on Monday told to see their appointment as a call to duty and service to the people or be thrown out if they resort to doing the opposite.

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma read what appeared to be a riot act to the lucky 18 newly sworn-in Commissioners which brings the total number to 28.

Ten Commissioners were retained by Governor Uzodimma when he dissolved his cabinet in June 6, 2021.

Addressing the new Commissioners after they had taken the oath of office at the New Executive Council Chambers Government House Owerri, the Governor congratulated them for their “well-deserved appointment” and admonished them to hit the ground running and to be proud that they made the list of his Executive Council “having been selected from many recommendations and proposals presented to him.”

Governor Uzodimma reminded them that the oath of office they took is more than a ritual, “rather solemn commitment to serve Imo people by the fear of God,” warning that “the days of appointment being seen as come and eat is over.

“In my administration, appointment is a call to duty and public service.”

He sounded it loud and clear that they have been invited to come and work and make sacrifices to improve the lives of Imo people. “It is a rare opportunity,” he noted.

He told them “to be ready, willing and able to hit the ground running” with their “eyes firmly on the ball.”

According to him, they have been given the opportunity to serve Imo people for posterity and to write their names in gold.

“I took my time to select you people because I wanted the best our state can offer. I am satisfied today because we have got the best.”

Governor Uzodimma challenged the Commissioners to endeavour to understand the vision and mission statements of his government which is anchored on transformation of Imo State from nothing to something. ‘’This is a task that must be accomplished.”

Governor Uzodimma told the team that their primary responsibility is service and governance and not politicking, the reason they must concentrate on working with him to “Share Prosperity” to Imo people.

He urged them to get the manual that encapsulates the 3-R mantra as it is the signpost and directional book containing all the policies and programmes of the Shared Prosperity Administration of the government.

He acknowledged possible shortfalls in the past two years of his administration but asked the Commissioners to see their appointment as an opportunity to correct such shortfalls or mistakes by bringing their capacity and ingenuity to bear as it behooves on all of us to rise to the challenges.

He reminded them that his government seeks to enforce equity, equality and rule of law knowing fully well that they are the ethnics that define good governance.

Highlighting his modest achievements in the past two years, Governor Uzodimma informed that his administration has restored public confidence in governance and that civil servants have been made to key into and follow the pace of the shared prosperity administration.

