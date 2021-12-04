.

Delta State-born artiste, Jolomi Omamuli, a.k.a. Jolomi, speaks about his showbiz career as Executive Producer and Founder of Kingsmen Entertainment with LUMINOUS JANNAMIKE

What is Kingsmen all about?

Kingsmen Entertainment Limited is a Nigerian entertainment company founded in June 2020 with a mission to catapult Nigerian movies, music and digital content to the next level.

Tell us why you ventured into the entertainment industry

There is no denying the immense talent in Nigeria when it comes to performing arts and other creatives and as the global audience takes more and more note, we want to contribute to this upward trajectory and ensure many more Nigerian movies, music and artistes receive the credit they deserve, be it critically and/or financially.

Is having passion alone enough for success in the entertainment sector?

My co-founders and I have always had a keen interest in movies and music in general but also an even stronger passion for youth empowerment. When you combine these two aspects, you have a strong reason to take action rather than sit back and talk about the problems in today’s society.

What do you intend to achieve with Kingsmen?

We hope our actions will ultimately motivate many more like-minded individuals, who have the means, to also take some sort of action.

Earlier, you spoke about empowerment. Please, tell us about some of your works in this direction

Certainly, we have currently completed 3 Feature Films which are currently awaiting release across TV and Video On Demand (VOD) platforms. The movies combine the more established actors like Bimbo Akintola, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and Rita Edwards with younger upcomers like Michael Onabanjo and MC Lively just to mention a few.

Talking about upcomers… why do you make it a point of duty to carry them along?

We know these younger talents will benefit greatly from working with seasoned professionals. So we create the opportunity.

Tell us about your work in the music subsector

With regards to music, we launched the Kingsmen Vibe Sessions Campaign in September 2021 to provide a vibrant platform for new and aspiring artistes. Here, talented artistes can benefit from free professional studio sessions to record their hit songs. The sessions are captured on video and promoted across streaming platforms, social media and on KEL TV, Kingsmen’s YouTube channel and on Instagram.

So, what sets you apart from other players in the industry?

We aim to provide an accessible platform with high visibility where artistes can be easily discovered by record labels and talent scouts. For exceptional participants, there is a quarterly NGN250,000 cash prize and possibility of a record contract with us.

How can interested artistes stay in touch?

For participants and the public as a whole, of course we need the support of music and movie fans, the best way is to follow us now on Instagram @Kingsmen_ng and subscribe to our YouTube channel – KEL TV. We post information regularly on these platforms so my advice is “stay tuned and don’t miss out”