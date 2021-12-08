.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has disclosed that Oduduwa descendants globally must unite irrespective of their religious and political views.

A statement issued by the monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare on Tuesday disclosed that Oba Adeyeye stated this during the commemoration of his sixth coronation anniversary at his palace in Ile-Ife.

While describing the Yorubas as natural leaders who are being watched by other nationalities for direction at all times, he said the race must rally behind each other to maintain the standard.

“Our unity is non-negotiable and this is the best time that such irreplaceable virtue is needed the most. We must speak with one voice at all times as we prevent politics, religion or other biases from setting us apart.

“In whatever we do, we must be conscious of the fact that we are being watched by others and we cannot afford to let the world down, especially those looking up to us for leadership.” Ooni Ogunwusi said.

He added that six years anniversary is significant in yoruba tradition, hence, declared that the days ahead are full of good tidings.

“Six is not just a common figure, it can be likened to ‘Ifa’ in Yoruba language and I am sure that we all want ‘Ifa’ which is freebie. The days ahead are promising and we shall continue to work for the goodness of all.”

Ooni Ogunwusi added Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who doubles as the Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum on Monday night led top members of the Ekiti State Government to pay homage to the Ooni at the ancient Ile Oodua palace, wishing the frontline monarch a long peaceful reign on the throne of his ancestors.

