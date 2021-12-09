



The National Chairman-Elect, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has said the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC), has justified the vision of the party’s founding fathers.

Ayu stated in his remarks at a valedictory session, organised for the outgoing NWC of the party on Wednesday, at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja.

He commended the outgoing NWC members for ensuring that the goal of PDP founding fathers of building a strong party had been realised.

“Those of us who formed this party on extremely challenging circumstances, had a vision that this party will be so big and so powerful, that it will be impossible for anybody or any circumstance to destroy it midstream.

“I think that vision has been justified by the role you have played, because the party is bigger and stronger.

“We know it is very difficult to run a party as an opposition. But I think you have discharged your responsibilities to the best of your abilities,” he said.

Ayu advised the outgoing NWC members to be proud of their achievements and be willing to participate actively in party activities.

“The experience you have gained cannot be bought in the market. It is only experienced people who help us to see that we achieve more,” he said.

Ayu, however, said that the incoming NWC would learn from the outgoing members and work as a team.

“Many people have attributed to me all sorts of capabilities. I am sorry, I am not Jesus Christ, neither am I Prophet Mohammed.

“I am only a team leader who believes firmly that to run a big political party of this nature, you must work with everybody.

“We must must work as a team, there will be no divisions, we will not allow any divisions, and that will be extended to all other members of the party.

“We intend to run an inclusive administration and that will include all members of the current working committee that is about to handover to us.

“It will extend and broaden the frontiers of administration to include every party leader, in every state.

“I believe together we will succeed and if we succeed, I have succeeded,” Ayu said.