By Gabriel Olawale

Olanrewaju Michael George (OMG) has described Oba Babatunde Ajayi FCA, The Torungbuwa II and Paramount Ruler of Remo Kingdom, Sagamu, as a selfless leader on his 59th birthday.

In a letter addressed to the monarch, OMG, through his non-governmental organizations (NGOs) -Olanrewaju Omo-George Foundation (OOGF), and Amigmex Foundation, and Olanrewaju Michael George (OMG) Social Club, said that the paramount ruler of Remo has impacted many lives positively in Ogun State.

The letter read: “We are glad to remind you how important your birthday celebration is. For us at Olanrewaju Omo-George Foundation (OOGF), and Amigmex Foundation, and Olanrewaju Michael George (OMG) Social Club, your birthday is one of the most cherishable days in a calendar year, and we are always ecstatic to not only express our best wishes, but to also celebrate with you.

“When we think of you, we think of how you have positively impacted many lives in Ogun State, including ours. And it is on this note that we write to you to express our profound gratitudes for all your enviable track records.

“Your 59th birthday is an opportunity for us to celebrate your majesty, as you’ve not only served as our royal father but a selfless leader.”

He also congratulated the monarch on his recent appointment as the Chairman of Ogun state traditional council of Obas

He said: “While we pray that your new year will be the beginning of jaw-dropping developments in Ogun State, we will like to take advantage of this special day to felicitate with you on your recent appointment as the Chairman of Ogun state traditional council of Obas by his Excellency, Prince (Dr.) Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun,

MFR. Unarguably, your new feat is well-deserved and inspiring.

‘Hearty Congratulations, sir. May your days be long on the ancestral stool of your fathers.”