By Dapo Ainrefon

Yoruba One Voice, YOV, will hold an international webinar tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the efforts of the Diaspora group to proffer lasting solutions to the various security challenges in the region.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the Grand Patron of the group, will lead over 1,000 members of the group and participants from every part of the world at the event.

The Guest Lecturer is Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu of the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State.

He will be discussing “Foreign Banditry Effects on Farming in Yorubaland,” while YOV Women Coordinator, Mrs. Toyin Alowonle, will discuss the topic ”Why it is important to protect the interest and rights of the little children across the world”.

Speaking on the event, Iba Adams said the topic for discourse is apt, especially at a time when farmers in the southwest region are leaving their farms in droves as a result of the growing attacks of bandits.

He said: “It is my hope that the conference will bring the much needed respite for our farmers, and save Yoruba land from impending famine.”

