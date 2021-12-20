Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Following yet another award in recognition of his efforts in combating insecurity in Kogi State, the Congress of Yoruba Youth (CYY) has backed Governor Yahaya Bello to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a statement signed by its President, Aare Adeniyi Ibikunle, the youths from the South-West said the governor has shown capacity to end the tide of banditry, insurgency, insurrection and other vicess bedevelling the nation.

This recommendation followed Governor Bello’s award as ‘Security Governor of the Year’ by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News at an event to mark its fifth anniversary on Thursday in Abuja.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Edward Onoja, Governor Bello was bestowed the award by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bade (rtd).

Other award recipients included Governors of Bauchi and Nasarawa States, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim as well as former Chief of Army Staff, now Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Amb. Tukur Buratai.

Congratulating the governor, the group said he has shown pragmatic and dynamic leadership since assuming office, adding that this is what the nation needs at this critical time.

“Despite its delicate nature, as the bridge between the north and south, Kogi is seemingly unaffected by the rising spate of crimes across the country,” Ibikunle said.

“With the knowledge that the state is central to the nation’s peace and development, Governor Bello set up a template, involving all indigenes in the fight, keeping them busy with worthy jobs and making the task of securing the state everybody’s business. Other states are beginning to borrow this blueprint.

“We therefore use this medium to endorse His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, to contest and run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“At this juncture, we have decided to pass a Vote of Confidence on His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello for the giants strides so far achieved in many fields of human endeavour.”