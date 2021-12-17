The South South caucus of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, NYP, has joined in applauding the emergence of the first female Speaker of the parliament, Dr Azeezat Yishawu describing it as a testament to her capacity to handle such a national office.

Diden Kingsley Gbubemi, a representing Delta South gave the commendation on Thursday, in a statement.

The statement read in part: “On behalf of the South south caucus, we congratulate Dr Azeezat Yishawu who emerged as the speaker of the 5th session of the Nigerian youth parliament in a just concluded election held at the Senate wing of the national assembly in Abuja on the 8th of December, 2021.

“Dr Azeezat yishawu, who hails from Lagos state, emerged as the Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament after election was conducted among all the 109 youth parliamentarians representing the 3 senatorial district of the 36 states of the Federation at the National Assembly.

“The emergence of the young Lagos medical doctor as the first female Speaker in the history of the Nigerian Youth Parliament was a testament to her capacity to handle such a national office, we South south plead with Madam Speaker to be upright in discharging her duties and we assured her of our uninterrupted support and commitment to steer the ship of the progress till we reach a destination that our children and many more generations to come can be proud of.”

The statement, which was endorsed by all the zonal representatives from the South south states further specified that Yishawu’s emergence is a testimony that Nigerian women are ever ready to take up the mantle of leadership, wherever they are found and this in itself is laudable.

The caucus also stressed on the need for women, to not only be active in politics but to take up daring leadership positions in order to change the narrative.

He however, pledged that the zone will always work with the new Speaker towards ensuring a peaceful and effective session and pledged its loyalty and support to make her tenure impactful.