Mrs Jecinta Offor, the Commandant, Nsukka Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), on Friday said that she has deployed officers to strategic locations in Nsukka town to ensure free flow of traffic during the yuletide.

Offor said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, while monitoring officers controlling traffic along Enugu Road, Nsukka.

She said the aim is to ensure that the roads within the town and its environs are free of traffic jam.

“What causes traffic gridlock in the town most times is that some reckless motorists and tricycle operators and motorcyclists do not obey traffic lights.

“They are unnecessarily in a hurry, thereby causing problems for other road users.

“Our men in strategic locations to ensure free flow of traffic will not hesitate to impound vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles running foul of traffic lights and other traffic rules.”

Mr Cyprian Onyeke, the Supervisor of Work and Transport in Nsukka Local Government Area, said his men are patrolling the town to ensure that there would be no obstruction or gridlock.

“We will not tolerate any act of recklessness and rascality by any vehicle driver, tricycle operator or motorcyclist”.

Onyeke, who is also the leader of Nsukka Traffic Marshals, said that his members are also on ground to ensure sanity on roads within Nsukka town.

“We are working in partnership with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that traffic offenders are arrested,” he said.

In a related development, transport companies in Nsukka town have complained of low patronage less than 24 hours to Christmas celebrations.

Mr Jude Ugwuja, Manager in one of the transport companies in Nsukka town, said it took almost three hours for them to load buses going outside Enugu State.

“We didn’t hike our fare, but it seems that few people are traveling for Christmas,” he said

