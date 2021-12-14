By Gabriel Olawale

Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative, YEDI, has disclosed that it is targeting over 1,270,000 Nigeria youth with health-related information and services.

Speaking during the 10th Anniversary of the organisation, the Executive Director of YEDI, Tomisin Adeoye said since the initiative started 10 years ago, they have been able to reach over 260,000 young people with skill programmes in different areas including malaria prevention, HIV prevention, sexual reproductive health, gender-based violence among others.

She hinted that young people that benefitted from their programme turn out to be an asset and game-changer in the communities and schools.

Tomisin said that YEDI currently operates in five geographical locations namely Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Ogun state, and FCT Abuja, “In the next five years, our plan is to have YEDI presence in each geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“We also plan to reach 1,270,000 young people across Nigeria with physical and medical interventions while also expanding to 100 new communities and 20 local government areas in the country.”

Founder, Charlotte Obidairo said that YEDI started as a team of committed development professionals that set out to pilot the Grassroot Soccer model, a football-for-development programme proven to reduce HIV prevalence rates and stigma.

“The pilot which targeted 6 sites (five schools and a church), was an immediate success, prompting YEDI to expand the programme.

Charlotte who spoke through zoom appreciate all partners, sponsors and donors; “My appreciation goes to UNFPA, ExxonMobil, Grassrootsoccer, Small world, MAC Aids Fund, FIFA Foundation, Common Goal, DAI, ACT Foundation, Novartis, AWDF, Lagos State Government among others. We appreciate you all.”

Head, Lagos Liaison Office, United Nations Population Fund, Dr. Omolaso Omosehin expressed satisfaction over UNFPA partnership with YEDI, “I am really happy working with YEDI over the years.

“Our first contact was during a football match in Iwaya area of Lagos State. One of the things I love about them is the fact that they were able to cover areas we are unable to.

“They reach more youth and local areas. From different testimonies here today you will see that youth was really impacted.

“They are working very hard to actualize their vision. I want them to sustain the tempo in years to come.”

Vanguard News Nigeria