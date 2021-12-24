Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Police Command has on Friday prohibited use of fireworks popularly known as bangers or knockout and burning of tyres before, during and after the festivities of Christmas and New Year in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Dikko warned against the use of the fireworks in his Christmas and New Year messages.

The Police boss further called on parents and guardians to warn their wards not to engage in such prohibited acts.

CP Dikko however continued when he said adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful, serene and secured festive period in the state.

He said, “Places of worship, Motor Parks, Market Roads, Shopping Malls, Recreational Centers and all public places would be adequately protected with both covert and overt operatives deployed strategically.

“Members of the General public in the State are hereby advised on the following: unlawful sale and discharge of fireworks popularly called bangers or knockouts, burning of tyres by youth before, during and after Christmas and New Year Celebrations are strictly prohibited. Parents and Guardians to warn their wards not to engage in such acts.

“Road users are advised to continue abiding all traffic rules and regulations, drive carefully, avoid dangerous driving, Car race, unsecured loading and operating unserviceable vehicles.

“The good people of the State are enjoined to go about the celebrations in the spirit of love, sacrifice and to take proactive measures to reduce the exposure to security risks and the new wave of the COVID-19 variant.

“Members of the public are advised to be Security conscious in their immediate environment and report any suspicious person(s) or item(s) to the nearest Police Station for necessary action, or call our emergency GSM Numbers,” CP Dikko however stated.