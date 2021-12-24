By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, LITFC, Executive Director, Lucy Ajayi has enjoined all Nigerians to embrace love even as they celebrate Christmas.

Ajayi, who hosted over 200 residents within her community to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, said that the essence of the season is to show love adding that the country will be a better place if all Nigerians can emulate the message of Jesus Christ which is love.

Speaking with journalists, she disclosed that there are huge rewards when love is shared than hatred.” There is upliftment, divine healing, divine provision and every good thing in life. Even through difficult times, we must keep up with the love of God”.

She also charged Nigerians not to be discouraged with the harsh condition of COVID-19 around the world.” I call on all Nigerians to hope in God for all the happenings now in the country that were not the government’s plan for the nation while citing that it means that God’s plans are always different, we can only try and try more.

“President Mohammadu Buhari means well and has a vision, even though things are not looking that way but those working with him may not be in line with those visions as most are saboteurs. I will only urge Nigerians to be prayerful”, she said.

Vanguard News Vanguard