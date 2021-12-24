The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, says there is no casualty in the eve of Christmas celebration gas-laden truck accident in Ilorin.

Its Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, made the clarification, while responding to newsmen enquiry on the incident in Ilorin.

The reports that what would have been a major disaster was averted at the Unity Roundabout in Ilorin, as a moving articulated vehicle, laden with gas lost its head, leading to profuse leakage of gas.

According to Afolabi, a major tragedy was averted, as a gas-laden truck lost control and its head severed from the body, spilling its content on the major road.

He said that the truck carrying gas was trying to negotiate a roundabout at ‘A’ Division Area, of Ilorin metropolis when the incident occured.

“We received the distress call around 7.30 a.m on Dec. 24, that an articulated truck carrying gas product has crashed its container, as the driver was trying to negotiate a roundabout.

“The NSCDC State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, immediately directed the officers and men of the Disaster Management Unit of the Corps to mobilise themselves to the scene of the accident.

“We are glad that major disaster was eventually averted,” he said.

The spokesman said that the articulated truck, coming from Lagos had entered Ilorin, when the incident occurred.

Afolabi said that the NSCDC officers, the Police and men of Kwara State Transport Management Authority (KWATMA) were at the scene of the accident, to put the situation under control.