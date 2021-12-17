Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents to embrace peace, unity and emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in his humility and service to humanity during and after the Christmas and yuletide period.

The governor, made the remarks at the 2021 Lagos State Christmas Carol on Thursday, themed: “The Amen,” organised by the first family and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The governor, represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, stressed that the birth of Christ signifies love of God to mankind, hence, residents should express love, kindness to one another during the period.

“This is a time for sober reflection amidst various challenges confronting the country in particular and the world in general.

“We have every cause to thank God for sparing our lives to witness this year’s celebration. It’s a time to spread love and unity among ourselves rather than taking to violence during the period.

“There is peaceful co-existence among residents and I urge us to maintain this throughout the period.’

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi said residents have every reason to be thankful especially having survived the many variants of the coronavirus.

“You will agree with me that year 2021 has been very eventful, coming out of the Pandemic and witnessing series of variants of the Corona Virus Disease, but so far, we thank the Lord for His love and mercies over our families, friends, our dear Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The Holy Bible in the Book of Lamentations 3 verse 22 says “it is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not”.

“The end of the year is a period of sober reflection, a time to take stock of all activities from the beginning of the year in order to express our gratitude to the Most High for His divine intervention in Lagos State.

“Despite our challenges, we are still standing tall by His grace. I beseech us all to count our blessings and give thanks because He has indeed been faithful.

“The theme of this year’s Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons; The Amen as stated in Revelations 3:14 in the Holy Bible depict Jesus Christ as the son of God. He is the reason for the season, therefore I charge us all to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in his humility and service to humanity.

“Today as I warmly welcome you to the 15th edition of the Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons, I want to encourage us to rejoice and appreciate the faithfulness of God in our lives and in Lagos State as we proceed with the programme, with the assurance that Year 2022 will be a better and brighter year.”

The commissioner, however, said while the residents are in joyous mood towards the Christmas and New Year celebrations, they should be mindful of the fact that COVID-19 is still out there, seeking whom to devour.

“Therefore, let us continue to be guided by the COVID-19 safety protocols by always wearing our nose masks, maintain social distancing and avoid handshakes while constantly inculcating the habit of washing our hands intermittently.

“It is that time of the year again, when we sing songs of praise and give thanks to God in Hymns and Psalms. The Yuletide season is here and it gives me great pleasure to welcome all our distinguished guests to this auspicious occasion. We give God the glory for all the blessings He has showered upon each and everyone of us from January till date.”

Elegushi wished residents a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.

On hand to provide musical renditions were different choir members from various churches and special ministration by Efe Nathan, Nathaniel Bassey among others.

Also, wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Remi Hamzat, All Progressives Congress, APC, state chairman, Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi took bible readings at intervals.