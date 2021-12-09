Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has approved the compulsory writing in the state of all the four examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Umahi gave the approval on Thursday in Abakaliki when officials of the examination body paid him a courtesy call in his office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor made the writing of the four examinations compulsory in the aftermath of a request put forward by NECO.

“The request is taken and approved,” Umahi said.

NECO Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, listed the four NECO examinations to include the National Common Entrance, Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE Internal) and the SSCE (External)

He stated that the examinations would be of great benefit for children in the state.

The registrar disclosed that throughout the federation, Niger presented the highest number of candidates, 22,011 candidates for the 2021 BECE.

He said that the figure was an aftermath of the state government’s bid to uplift education in the state.

The registrar stated that granting waiver on BECE to public schools would enable them to present candidates for the examination.

“The council also created a BECE marking centre in the state in order to give opportunity to teachers to improve their skills.

“It evident in the whole South-East that only in Ebonyi that our examinations were not disrupted during the nationwide End-SARS protest in 2020,” Wushishi pointed out.

He disclosed that the performance of candidates in the state from 2017 to 2021 in both BECE and SSCE was satisfactory.

He expressed optimistm that the review of performance would help policy formation and execution with a view to improving the overall output of the stakeholders.

He assured the council’s readiness to partner with the state on areas that would enhance children’s development in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NECO board and management are mulling naming the new office in Abakaliki after the governor.

The council would also relocate the Zonal Office from Enugu to Abakaliki.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria