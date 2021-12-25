Working with Ajimovoix Drums enhanced my music career ― Rocky Gold

Rocky Gold (L) and Ajimovoix

As been said, music is another way of life on its own, while you can not possess and achieve the overwhelming craft without a good background or a good music and record producer of which I will say Ajimovoix is one.

Music as been the life I have been living, also a life redemption to the soul, working with the Ajimovoix was more like a dream come through.

About Rocky Gold

I would say I am young, talented and blessed with the vibe and a good family background of five, and my names is Shotikare Oluwaseunfunmi Roqeebat and my stage name is Rocky Gold. I was born and bred in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, I am 19 years of age and I loved music from my childhood.

Present project

I have done a couple of sounds in time past, but right now, I am working on a project with the focus dance originator, Ajimovoix Drums, titled IRE; a very nice sound that’s well coordinated. I can’t wait to share this with the world.

Relationship with Ajimovoix

On a fateful Wednesday morning, I got a call from my manager telling me he already booked a session for me in the studio for the weekend and he already acquired an instrumental already which he believed I was going to love.

Listening to the instrumental without tag really gave me a lot of joy already. So I came up with my lyrics and it’s time to go recording but to my big surprise I saw the producer looking very calm and gentle and I was in big shock seeing him turn around looking at me with a big smile and ever since then, music has hit differently on me.

Music inspiration

I will say it is a natural thing because I wasn’t from a music background. I have been in the craft since I was seven which I grew up to now fall deep in love with.

Mentors

I will say Simi, Teniola, Zino, Beyoncé, Rihana but actually I love sounding more like a guy though. My word to the fast rising is they should keep pushing, moving, and never give up because it’s all going to be fine.

