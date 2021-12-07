.

By Idowu Bankole

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed deep sadness over the demise of a 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College, Sylvester Omoroni, who died after sustaining internal injuries allegedly inflicted on him by five senior students.

Three of the five students have been arrested, while two are currently at large, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has confirmed.

Reacting to the sad incident, Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement obtained by Vanguard Digital Team, described the incident as disturbing and heartbreaking.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I commiserate deeply with the family of late Sylvester (Jnr) Oromoni, the 12-year old pupil of Dowen College, Lagos.”

“As a parent, I share the grief Sylvester’s demise has brought upon his parents and the entire household. The incident is not only sad but disturbing and heartbreaking.”

Sanwo-Olu reiterates his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Lagos while assuring Sylvester’s parents of his full support, saying he shares in their pains.”

“Consequently, I have ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. But while that is going on, I would like to give Sylvester’s parents and the entire citizenry of Lagos, the assurance of my full support at this trying time,” He said.

“I share their pains and sense of loss. Indeed, words are inadequate to describe my feelings, but I pray that God Almighty will soothe their pains, and grant Sylvester Jnr eternal rest.”

