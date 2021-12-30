The Armed Forces of Nigeria has been commended for the human and material sacrifices made in 2021.

The commendation came from a woman advocacy group, Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), which noted that the military has performed excellently well in the face of the security challenges.

MUN in the end of year press release in Abuja on Wednesday, MUN said military operations in the North-East made the the people enjoy the Christmas season with insignificant security threat.

The press release signed by MUN’s Publicity Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, commended the various sacrifices of the AFN in 2021 and prayed for their safety in 2022 and beyond.

The group commended the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, DEPOWA led by Barr (Mrs) Vickie Irabor for the various programmes initiated to put smiles on the face of families of military personnel and less privileged Nigerians.

The group appealed to the female gender to prevail on their wards to resist the lures of joining the insurgent group and other forms of criminality.

According to MUN, “The year 2021 has been full of challenges, but the Armed Forces of Nigeria have stood their ground refusing to be intimidated.

“We note that the criminal and insurgent groups have suffered more in the outgoing year as several of them have lost their lives.

“We therefore appeal to mother’s to prevail on their husbands and children on the need to desist from having anything to do with the enemies of the country as the AFN will come after them.

“We, MUN, are convinced that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor is on the right track to make the country safe for all.

“We cannot overemphasize the Noble role of DEPOWA in 2021. The group has continued to make us women, especially widows of late heros, families of serving personnel and other less privileged Nigerians to smile.

MUN called for safer 2022, appealing for support for the AFN.

“We urge women and all Nigerians to support and cooperate with the AFN in 2022 and beyond to make our country safer,” the group added.