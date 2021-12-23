By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A non governmental organization operating in Kebbi with a registered name “Tallafin mata development iniative (KTMDI) has inaugurated its board members in Kebbi state.

The inauguration which was done during the 2021 annual meeting and is also the 10th after the organization got its registration was held at Jamvaly hotels in Birnin Kebbi.

Maimuna M. Bala a former commissioner in kebbi state chaired the meeting which produced herself as the chairperson of the board.

Earlier, in her address the chairperson of the board formally welcome the new board members which are Hajia Kulu Muhammed a retired director in the ministry for water resources kebbi state and Alhaji Samaila Y. Muhammed retired permanent secretary ministry of budget and economic planning.

M Bala who commended the staff and members of the NGO stated that, the role of the board is an advisory one even as she envisage with their wealth of experience they will contribute to the progress of organization particularly on the plight of women and children which is the mandate of the NGO.

She expressed satisfaction with the activities of the NGO and their unwavering resilience to operate despite challenges as they put smiles on the faces of vulnerable women and children in kebbi state.

The chairperson also affirmed that, she participated in one of the NGO’s lunching of young women leadership mentorship programm under women voices and leadership Nigeria project implemented with support from Actionaid Nigeria and funded by global affairs canada.

In a her voice address to the members, the chief executive officer of the organization Hajia Balkisu Musa who is in USA , in the audio message regretted not being able to attend physically or vie zoom due US/Nigeria time difference she thanked the new board members for accepting to serve in order to contribute their quota in assisting women and children.

Recall that, since the existence of the NGO in Kebbi a very large number of women and children largely from rural and urban areas have benefitted from the organization in form support to them in their chosen endeavors as well as children from weak and vulnerable background.