By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bilkisu Sani, a 40 year old Kaduna based housewife, diagnosed for chronic sickle cell related complications with recurrent simple top-up transfusion, has sought for financial assistance from the public for her medical care.

At the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, where Bilkisu is receiving treatment ,journalists were told that the patient’s management including laboratory and other investigations as well as treatment options have been affected by financial constraints.

Consultant Haematologist in the Hospital, Dr. IP Ijei said in a letter to a journalist that, Sani Bilkisu is “a diagnosed sickle cell anaemia patient who has been accessing treatment and care in our facility for about 2 years now on both in- and out- patient basis.”

“She is currently being managcd for chronic sickle cell related complications with recurrent simple top-up transfusions, anti-hypertensive and routine follow up medications.”

“Her management including laboratory and other investigations as well as treatment options have

been impaired significantly by financial constraints.Kindly accord her any necessary help to ease the burden of the management of this disorder.

“I am available for further enquiries via email or phone at [email protected] and +234 803705 1283 respectively,” he said.