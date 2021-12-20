.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

A popular comedian in Warri, Freedom Okpetoritse aka Jollof, has dismissed as untrue some opinions on the streets of Warri, Delta State that Grammy star Wizkid was attacked in the oil-rich city of Warri, Delta State.

Jollof is a video online that warned bloggers to stop destroying Warri, saying the show the music icon came for the weekend was very successful.

Continuing, he said the music icon would do a return show to Warri next year again.

He commended the Police and security agencies for their effectiveness during the show.

Jollof further appealed to investors to build five-star hotels in the oil-rich city, saying there was an urgent need to step up the hospitality industry in the city.

It would be recalled that the city went was agog on Saturday when news went round that the Grammy star was in Warri for a live show at the Warri Stadium.

Vanguard gathered that in excitement some of his fans jumped on the stage while he was singing and at a point, he fell down.

His bouncers according to the rumour mill had a hectic time rescuing him from the grip of fans.

” It was just about excited catching fun with him. We love Wizkid in Warri”, a fan, Andy said.

