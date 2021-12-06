Wizkid beats Kanye, Drake, Davido, Burna Boy to win MOBO awards

At the 2021 Music of Black Origin, MOBO, awards held on Sunday, November 5, Nigerian star, Wizkid, won two awards, beating Drake, Kanye West, Rema and many others to win Best International Act.

His second, Best African Music Act, had Ayra Star, Burna Boy, Tia Savage, Davido and others as nominees.

Below is the full list of MOBO winners:

*Album of the year – Dave, We’re All Alone In This Together

*Best female act – Little Simz

*Best male act – Ghetts

* Best newcomer – Central Cee

*Song of the year – Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body (Remix)

*Video of the year – M1llionz, Lagga

*Best grime act- Skepta

*Best R&B/soul act – Cleo Sol

*Best hip-hop act – D. Block Europe

*Best drill act – Central Cee

*Best international act – Wizkid

*Best performance in a TV show/film – Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

*Best media personality – Chunkz & Yung Filly

*Best gospel act – Guvna B

*Best African music act – Wizkid

*Best reggae act -Shenseea

*Best jazz act – Sons of Kemet

*Best producer – Jae5

The MOBO Awards held at Coventry Building Society Arena, the United Kingdom.

It was hosted actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and comedian and broadcaster Munya Chawawa.

Vanguard News Nigeria