By Nnamdi Ojiego

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Investigative Committee, has condemned the circumstances that surrounded the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

In a statement signed by Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, Chairman, NANS Investigative Committee, the students’ body commiserated with the family of late Oromoni, even as it demanded a holistic investigation to unravel what led to the death of the boy so as to bring culprits to justice.

The statement read: “We have read on various platforms quoting the principal of the college as having said that lectures would go on online. We urge the state government to halt such plans and suspend the operating license of Dowen College to send a clear signal to careless institutions who emphasize their businesses to the utter exclusion of the lives of the future leaders in their care.

“It is quite unfortunate that despite our sensitization, re-orientation and efforts to reduce cultism in our tertiary institutions, such evil acts could be carried out by secondary school students. This is saddening and a note of warning for all stakeholders in the education sector to do what is needed to ensure the eradication of cultism in our basic and secondary institutions.

“It is more annoying that the school denied all allegations stating that Oromoni was neither bullied nor beaten but only complained of injuries after playing football.

“But, the findings conducted by NANS Investigative Committee appointed by the national leadership of NANS revealed that truly the child was bullied and tortured which had led to this avoidable untimely death.

“NANS demands a holistic justice type that will bring to book the killers of Oromoni and members of the school management, who instead of speaking the truth, soiled their souls by trying desperately to cover up the evil deeds.

“NANS under the leadership of Comrade Sunday Asefon, will not rest until we see to the arrest of the principal of the school, students mentioned and staff involved in the alleged attempt to change the narrative that led to the death.

“While we thank and commend the Lagos State Government for its speedy initiative towards shutting down the Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, we also want to use this medium to call on the Commissioner of Police in the state to launch a meticulous investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

“NANS also appeal to the police and other security agencies to be professional and not to be deterred by the massive influence behind the school.”

Vanguard News Nigeria