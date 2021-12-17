



..as BSN drums support for translation of Deaf Bible



By: Olayinka Latona



It was a display of knowledge of the scriptures at Bible quiz competition for the deaf held at Christian Mission for the Deaf, Shomolu, Lagos.



The quiz organised by The Bible Society of Nigeria BSN, has eight schools participated in the competition with Ipakodo Senior School coming first while Hope Foundation took second position and Ikeja Junior High School came third.



Other schools that participated in the competition are; Ikeja Senior High School, Wesley School 2, Wesley School 1, FSTC Yaba and Ipakodo Junior School.



Addressing participants at the event, BSN General Secretary and Chief Executive Office, Pastor Samuel Sanusi called on various churches, the government, as well as well meaning Nigerians to support the Society in its effort to translation Bible for the deaf.



Pastor Sanusi who said the deaf Bible translation is far more expensive than the regular Bible for the sighted revealed that BSN has been able to translate the Bible into 145 languages.



He also revealed that BSN was the only society in Africa that had dedicated a whole building to the translation of the Sign Language Bible.



In his words: “The deaf Bible translation is far more expensive than the regular Bible for the sighted. “Translating the deaf Bible involves signing everything word for word and also in video format. When translating the full Bible into any Nigerian language, the population must not be less than 500,000, but the deaf in Nigeria are more than one million in population”



” I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerian Christians and churches to support us to make Bible available for the deaf. They, too, need the word of God. Unfortunately, many churches do not even have any plan for them as they only cater for the sighted.



“I appeal to all of us to support these special creatures of God to have the Bible in their own language. If you give us N200 million, we are just starting because we cannot finish the translation in 10 years.



“So the work continues. We appeal to well-meaning Nigerians who love these people to help them have Bible in their own language.”



Chairman of the event, Director, Family Impact, Pastor Tunde Fowe appreciate BSN for making sure that the deaf community was not excluded from hearing the word of God.