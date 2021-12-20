Dogecoin and Bitcoin are two cryptocurrencies that most people will have heard of at some point in their life. Bitcoin was created in 2009, and Dogecoin was later developed in 2013 as a spoof of Bitcoin.

Fast forward several years, and Dogecoin had established itself as a highly successful cryptocurrency. Both meme and utility cryptocurrencies have appeared in their thousands, and there are approximately 10,000 cryptocurrencies in existence as of December 2021.

The world is constantly evolving, and cryptocurrency is not exempt from this. In fact, cryptocurrency has been evolving at a particularly fast pace, especially over the last couple of years. Newcomers HUH Token and EverGrow are doing their best to stand out in an overcrowded market by being more than ‘just a cryptocurrency’.

Out With The Old And In With The New?

Trends come and go all the time, and while we are not suggesting that cryptos such as Dogecoin will disappear, there’s always the possibility that it will be dethroned from its top spot. This is because all the emerging cryptocurrencies are trying to be the next Dogecoin, and the competitors will only get stronger. This is where EverGrow and HUH Token come into the picture. EverGrow launched in August 2021, and HUH Token launched just over a week ago, on the 6th of December. Both of these cryptocurrencies are a great example of the ‘new’ cryptos that are hitting the market because they both experienced highly successful launches and their roadmaps are equally unique.

How Is HUH Token Planning Its Take Over?

HUH Token has experienced an explosive launch, and its value rocketed by 6000% after the first five days. Just ten days after its launch, there are already over 12,000 wallet holders, and this number is increasing quickly. HUH Token supporters are called the HUH Nation, and they are certainly ready for battle. Similar to EverGrow, HUH Token has an exciting roadmap. With plans for a huge social media marketing campaign led by over 3000 influencers worldwide. Also, HUH Token has plans to create the HUH Wallet, NFT MarketPlace, HUH Social CRM System, HUH App Launch, and a GIG Generating Market Place. However, unlike EverGrow, HUH Token has not promised a set timeline for these things and so perhaps have been a bit smarter in that sense. That way, the creators cannot disappoint their holders.

Another thing that sets HUH Token apart from the rest is its charitability. They have already partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects to plant 1 million trees. With more and more people turning their attention to the issue of climate change, cryptocurrencies with an ethical approach are likely to become far more popular in the years to come. Whether this is a selfish manoeuvre or not by HUH Token, everyone will still benefit from the gesture.

Why Is EverGrow A Threat To The Classic Cryptos?

EverGrow Coin ($EGC) is a deflationary token that progressively becomes scarcer. $EGC holders will earn an 8% reward on any Buy/Transfer/Sell transactions in Binance pegged USD ($BUSD), which will be automatically transferred to your wallet. If you go onto EverGrow’s website, you will likely get lost in a stream of exciting information as the creators discuss their plans for CRATOR, an NFT MarketPlace, NFT Lending, Staking Pools and play to earn games. There’s a lot to take in, and EverGrow is certainly not making it easy for themselves. It’s one thing accomplishing these milestones, but it’s a whole other story completing them within a promised time frame. If EverGrow can’t stick to its given timeline, this might cause distrust among the EverGrow community. However, 2022 will be a big year for them, and if they stick to their ambitious roadmap, then EverGrow stands a fighting chance against the big dogs such as Shiba Inu, Floki Inu and Dogecoin.

A Final Thought

EverGrow and HUH Token are in it for the long run. Their ambitious and unique roadmaps pose significant threats to the classic cryptos because if they can achieve the intended milestones, they can potentially change up the entire crypto game.

