FR- Oladele (middle) with some of the delegates at the Annual West African and Sahel Youth Forum, Abuja, Nigeria / Photo Credit: W’Africa VP PYU

By Arogbonlo Israel

Face with a charade of challenges such as inadequate political participation, low self esteem and indecisiveness among others, the African youths are challenged to rise up, to avail themselves with the right, logical decision-making skills that will enable them become active citizens rather being passive politically.

This is the submission of Oladele Nihi, the Vice President West Africa, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU) on Thursday.

Nihi, who welcomed delegates across West Africa and Sahel region to the Annual West African and Sahel Youth Forum with the theme: “Young women and men at the heart of innovation and the construction of peaceful and resilient societies” holding in Abuja, Nigeria capital city, challenged young people in Africa to get involved in political activities in their respective country as African young adults can no longer afford to take the back seat but the pilot seat of governance in Africa.

“On behalf of the President, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU) and especially the youths of West Africa, I wish to sincerely welcome you all to this year’s annual West Africa and Sahel youth forum. There is no doubt that Africa is a continent with massive youth demography as about 70% of the population of Africa are youths.

“All the problems bedeviling us today in Africa are anchored on leadership. It is time for African youths to be involved in the decision making table of our continent.

‘With a youth, vibrant and dynamic political leaders piloting the affairs of governance across all the member states, no doubt Africa and Africans will sing a new song progress, development and a peaceful continent.”

He added; “As we deliberate on the theme of this year’s forum, we must understand that anything for the youths without the youths is not for the youths, therefore, I commend United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS) for putting this forum together annually for youths of West Africa and Sahel region.”

Vanguard learned the event is organised by United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) in collaboration with ECOWAS and with the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

