By Bose Adelaja

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command on Monday, explained why its patrol vehicles are stationed at Dowen College, Lekki area of Lagos.

The operatives said this was in compliance with the directives of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

According to RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, the operatives will station its patrol vehicles at the entrance of the school to monitor activities around the area until further notice.

This follows the sealing up of the school by the officials of Lagos State Ministry of Education.

Egbeyemi who conveyed the directive of the Commissioner of Police to the Squad advised them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

A senior Police officer who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the steps was to forestall breaking down of law and order in the area.

