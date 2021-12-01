By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang

A public strategy firm, Gatefield, Monday, explained why it partnered with Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services and a leading American university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Governance Lab (MIT GOV/LAB), CC Hub, to launch the first governance innovation accelerator in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Vice President, People Operations, Gatefield, Chika Akintan, where it was made known that over the past nine months, MIT GOV/LAB, Gatefield, and CC Hub co-created a novel Governance Innovation Framework.

According to the statement the framework is an iterative process grounded in traditional human-centred design, emphasizing the complexities of designing in complex political, social and economic environments.

It also pointed that the accelerator will be a launch-pad to develop governance innovation ideas and prototypes within the health sector.

Meanwhile, it was after a meeting with the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, at the State Government House in Ado Ekiti, the company announced the partnership.

The accelerator programme will last for eight months and be deployed in phases, beginning with an intensive introduction to governance innovation and human-centred design for the public service teams.

The statement also explained that at the end of the eight months, two teams will be trained and supported with technical expertise to undertake research, to co-create and pilot an innovative governance innovation solution.

the Lead Strategist at Gatefield, Adewunmi Emoruwa, as quoted in the statement said, “We are excited by this partnership with MIT GOV/LAB and the state ministry of health led by Dr Oyebanji Filani.

“We could not be more proud that we are empowering innovators in the public sector at an important time where there is a global appreciation of the significance of strong healthcare systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The accelerator will support the quality of care and public health security teams to develop a governance innovation solution and provide a plan to develop further, institutionalize, and support the proposed innovation within the Ministry.”

Meanwhile, the statement highlighted that the programme will start with an intensive boot camp and training on human-centred design and the innovation framework. After completing all lessons and assignments, participants will receive a certificate of accelerator completion from MIT GOV/LAB.