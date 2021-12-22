With the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressive Congress, APC scheduled to hold in February 2022, youth groups, top executives and party faithful have expressed confidence in the candidacy of Barr. Shola Gabriel as he has concluded plans to contest for the position of the National Organising Secretary. The group mentioned that with emphasis on his outstanding capacity, portfolio and dedicated commitments to the growth and development of the party, he is the most qualified for the post.

In a chat with media, a spokesperson of the APC youth group, Idris Danladi disclosed that Barr. Shola Gabriel has nurtured a political career that is worth commending, stating that his educational background and academic structure has continued to guide his ambition towards fruition.

“His interest to contest, in view of the ‘Not Too Young To Run Act’, comes to bear. It is obvious that the development of Nigeria lies in the hands of young, proactive and intellectually vibrant leaders, through the support of elder states-persons in the country,” Danladi said.

Speaking further, he mentioned that Shola Gabriel who hails from Ekiti State, with mother from Kebbi State and married to an Imo State woman is a detribalised Nigerian by nature and act. He added that his academic structure also speaks. “He presently holds a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University ABU, Zaria, was called to Bar in 2012 and also holds a Master Degree in Communication and Information Technology,” he added.

Danladi noted that the detrabalized young politician with origins and affiliation to SouthWest (Ekiti), NorthWest (Kebbi) and SouthEast ( Imo) has been described as the candidate who is well suitable for the position of APC National Organising Secretary, with emphasis on his antecedents, achievement, visionary mandates and development initiative for the party.

He said that Shola Gabriel has called on the party members to support his campaign to ensure that everyone is a part of the progressive change which the country is envisioned to attain under the ruling APC.

“Barr. Shola Gabriel has continued to make earnest efforts to ensure that his supporters celebrate his victory in the forthcoming National convention. However, he has continued to receive supports from committees and forums in the party who have encouraged him and expressed confidence in his capacity as the National Organising Secretary of the Party, ” remarked Danladi.