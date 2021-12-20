By Elizabeth Osayande

The principal, Lycée Français Louis Pasteur, LFLP, school, Mr Sylvain Malrieu, has explained that part of the activities to mark this year’s French high schools in the world celebration was to make her students provide solutions to some of the ecological challenges.

LPLP principal stated that this at year’s celebration that ran from 29 November to 4, December, and themed: Arts, sciences and sustainable development: French education to prepare for tomorrow’s world.

According to Malrieu: ” This year’s week of the French high schools in the world is an opportunity for LFLP teachers and students to take a closer look at sustainable development and the actions that impact the environment. In a bid to address the ecological challenge, students conducted many laboratory experiments.

One experiment established how global warming could impact water levels and result in flooding such as the ones experienced in different parts of the word, including Lagos. In a used paper workshop, students realized that recycling 1 ton of paper could help save 17 trees and 30000 liters of water which results in 500kg less carbon dioxide in the environment.

” A mini exhibition was organized to display the poems, posters and artworks they made in order to educate and raise awareness. The week of the French high schools in the world ended with a visit to the Lekki conservation center, where student saw firsthand the importance of protecting our environment. They also understood the challenges of creating and maintaining a natural park in the heart of a busy city such as Lagos.

Lycée Français Louis Pasteur , LFLP, Principal called on the inclusion of sustainable development as a subject in Nigeria curriculum.

“With all the projects and activities that took place at LFLP, It is no doubt that putting sustainable development at the heart of the l in all subjects enable students in French high schools around the world to grow as enlightened, responsible citizens who are sensitive to the common good. ” Malrieu noted.

The Principal, Lycée Français Louis Pasteur , LFLP, reiterated that the Agency for French Education Abroad , AEFE, was poised to highlight the strength and values of French education in the world.