By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Oyelekes family in Offa,Offa local government area of Kwara state is one of the wealthy, respected and highly connected families in the High brow commercial town.

Other wealthy, renowned and highly connected families that have also brought their bare to the development of Offa include,the Olagunjus,Olafimihans,Ijayas,Olatinwos,Oyawoyes among others.

Offa,a one town local government keenly competes with Ilorin, the state capital in the area of thick presence of commercial centers and even federal institutions.

Pinnacles Resource Centre,owned by one of the Oyelekes family, located at KM 10,Offa-Igbonna Road,sits on a 5 hectares of land out of the 100 hectares owned by the Oyelekes along Igbonna Road .Its one of the offshoots of Yunus Abioye Oyeleke Foundation.

The real owner, Alhaji Yunus Oyeleke,the first chartered Accountant from the Northern Nigeria went to a public school,Offa Grammar School before he travelled abroad.

Since his mother is from Igbona a local surbub where the project is located,it can then mean that the project aims at brightening up the area in terms of employment,education and modern agriculture development.

Another arm of his Foundation is “Tunis Dev Foundation”which is into charity, organises yearly Ramadan programme in which consumable items which run into millions of naira are given to the people, scholarships are also awarded to indegent students vire this foundation.

Essentially too, the well tarred Asphalt 10 KM Road linking Offa and Igbona constructed by the Oyelekes since 2015 is to facilitate easy movement from Offa to Igbonna.

A member of Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mr Gbenga Adesina,with

Manager in charge of Training, Events and Agribusiness,Miss Adedamola Adewole,

and Facilities Manager

Mr Frank Ojo and other staff led journalists to inspect the mind blowing resource centre which by its serenity and sophisticated facilities looks every inch like its counterpart in overseas countries.

Power supply at the Resource center which is 24 hours round the clock courtesy of an effective solar energy that runs into several millions of naira is planned to spill over into Igbonna community for the residents to enjoy when the 30% project is fully completed.

In view of the security challenges in the country, the management has ensured a fool proof security network with the CCV cameras that effectively cover every where,coupled with the experienced security outfit hired to provide security for the visitors and the collaboration with the officers of Nigeria Police Force which patrols the center at interval.

All these are to give residents at the centre, the well deserved comfort they have come to enjoy at Pinnacles Resource center.

The center is also equipped with Internet systems, and installation that enables visitors to enjoy virtual meeting from anywhere in the world.

Miss Adedamola during the interactive session told journalists that the reason for the project by its founder is,,”To build a modern day resource centre that can offer knowledge to people and improve development which is like an advanced idea of polytechnic.

“To relax, get some refreshment and entertainment. Main core activity is organization, training and business.”

Adedamola added that,”We have 3 tri colours; lemon green, yellow, army green for agriculture. So what we basically do here is training and business, hospitality and amenities. We have various activities.

For the training aspect, she said,”we have internal training; training for staff to know their own capacities and abilities, skills so that they can deliver more than the expectations of our clients.

” And also, we have external training, these are trainings that organizations come in partnership with facilitator.

“We plan in future to have different organisations where they can also learn and relax at the same time, to hold conferences, hold retreat here, families can also come for their getaways, social functions and all forms of celebration. That’s basically the activities.

She stressed” our goal is to nourish minds and empower the community. So community development is the key part of our goals.

“We are bringing some new varieties because of the partnership we are introducing to these communities and some new planting techniques and agronimical practices.

“We are also empowering the community with our vocational school and some trainings we are having that we are going to be empowering our community. So this is the basic training.

Facilities Manager

Mr Frank Ojo for his part on the benefits the Resource centre has for the community said ,”part of our plans is to extend the solar street lights into the community. We are also planning to restructure their police station.”

On the sophistication of the equipment at the center,he said,”

I believe that our facilities matches this age technology and I think that is what people want and they want to swing in new technologies so we have put things in to place.

“One of the ways which we can also promote the tourism in Nigeria is affordability regardless of your income, you can visit here and enjoy this place. 30 percent of our proposed buildings have just being built, so with time, it will be completed and it’s on going as you can see. It is a family business. We have the resources for our plans .”He added.